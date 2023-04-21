Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $32.73 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.16.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

