Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 879 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $135.53 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.15.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

