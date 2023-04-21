Keybank National Association OH Acquires 472 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 103,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

