Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Home Depot by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 275,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $87,146,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 80,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD opened at $298.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

