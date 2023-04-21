Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LVS opened at $61.53 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,559,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,714,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $130,489,000 after acquiring an additional 111,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,905,394 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $91,592,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

