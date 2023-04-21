Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on May 26th

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Lithia Motors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $37.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.
Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.1 %
LAD opened at $221.32 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $314.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.56.
Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors
In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
