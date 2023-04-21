Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.60-26.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.0-66.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.67 billion.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LMT opened at $490.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 421,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,387 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.