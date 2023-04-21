LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 958.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.89.

LPL Financial stock opened at $205.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.47 and a 52 week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

