Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $298.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

