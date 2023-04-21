Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,328 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $114.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $289.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $116.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

