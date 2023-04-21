Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

