Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Markel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Markel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Markel by 12.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Markel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,357.23 on Friday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,300.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,288.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

