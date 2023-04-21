Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.08% of Matthews International worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Matthews International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MATW stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $449.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.56 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -37.10%.

About Matthews International

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.