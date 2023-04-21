McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stake Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of McGrath RentCorp worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MGRC. Sidoti upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $51,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,662. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $275,210.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $51,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $89.28 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Articles

