MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

