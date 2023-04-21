Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $44,903,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $35,477,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4,224.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 556,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 543,758 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

MCHP stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

