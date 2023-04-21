MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

MIND Technology Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of MIND opened at $0.64 on Friday. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

