MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.
MIND Technology Trading Up 11.3 %
Shares of MIND opened at $0.64 on Friday. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.
