Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 103 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $302.10 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $302.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.43.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.70.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

