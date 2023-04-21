Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 2,858 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,686,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,981,000 after purchasing an additional 403,153 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,121,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,735,000 after buying an additional 376,520 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.