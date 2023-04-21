Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 482 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 206,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 351,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $72.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

