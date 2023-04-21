Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 874 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 328.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $113.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.