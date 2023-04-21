Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,932,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,505,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,441,000 after acquiring an additional 733,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TTE opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.