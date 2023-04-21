Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $247.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.73 and a fifty-two week high of $309.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.62.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

