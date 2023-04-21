Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.20.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $315.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

