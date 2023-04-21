Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $367.35 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $367.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $180.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.