Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 301 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Corteva Trading Down 0.6 %

CTVA opened at $61.89 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

