Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 862 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

