Mission Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 5,672 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $419,203,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

