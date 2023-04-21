Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 74.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth $60,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Premier from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

