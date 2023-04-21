Mission Wealth Management LP Has $331,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000.

FTEC stock opened at $112.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $117.81.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

