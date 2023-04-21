Mission Wealth Management LP Has $367,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $168.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.88. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.