Mission Wealth Management LP Has $384,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

