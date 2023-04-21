Mission Wealth Management LP Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $150.87 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

