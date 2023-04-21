Mission Wealth Management LP Has $450,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.91. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

