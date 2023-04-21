Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,355,000 after acquiring an additional 81,617 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after acquiring an additional 625,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $108,304,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $88,092,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.