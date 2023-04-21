Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Biogen by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Biogen by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Biogen by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.76.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $290.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

