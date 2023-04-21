Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.
Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.
Independence Realty Trust Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
