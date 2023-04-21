Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $292.46 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.34.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

