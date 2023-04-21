Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,695,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

