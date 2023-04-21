Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,284,000 after buying an additional 21,670 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $158.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $169.88. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

