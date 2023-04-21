Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 2,127 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after buying an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 340.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,864,000 after buying an additional 4,751,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.9 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

