Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 335 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 152,366 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $108.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $124.19. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

