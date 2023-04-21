Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 533 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,092,000 after acquiring an additional 316,210 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after acquiring an additional 343,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after acquiring an additional 669,885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $125.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.38. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

