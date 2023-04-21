Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 707 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 10.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Benchmark lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

CSX Trading Up 0.8 %

CSX opened at $30.81 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.