Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,825,000 after buying an additional 239,558 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,287,000 after buying an additional 214,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.37, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

