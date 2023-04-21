Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Nasdaq has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

NDAQ stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

