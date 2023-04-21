National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of National Health Investors worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 152.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NHI opened at $49.87 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

