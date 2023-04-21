Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.242 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $345.95.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $325.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $71,066,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.