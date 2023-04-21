New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in F5 were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 140.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $134.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.32. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $207.72.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIV. Barclays cut shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

