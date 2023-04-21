Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 3.9%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. 2,832,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 16,145,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,543.02% and a negative return on equity of 135.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 million. Analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.